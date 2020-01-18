Stream "Hand Me Downs" Off Mac Miller's New Album "Circles"

Mac Miller's highly anticipated posthumous album, Circles, dropped yesterday, a project that leaves Miller at his most intimate; there are almost no rap songs on it. It's mostly full of LoFi, almost indie-inspired singing, such as that found on "Hand Me Downs."

Here, Miller battles internal conflicts and struggles to find consistency over a smooth drum and string-led instrumentation. "I made it, but I hate once I build it I break it down," he raps. It's the only track to feature another artist. Baro, a Melbourne-based singer and rapper, carries a beautiful hook about family and love. He shared a powerful message on Twitter when the album dropped: "I am truly honored to have contributed my vocals and drums on a song on Mac's final studio album... Thank you Mac Miller. We love you."

Stream "Hand Me Downs" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place

Walk and drop in change inside your empty guitar case

That's charity um, I move carelessly that's why I'm always tripping

I guess that's like electrolytes you help me go the distance