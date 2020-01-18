mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream "Hand Me Downs" Off Mac Miller's New Album "Circles"

Cole Blake
January 18, 2020 15:46
Hand Me Downs
Mac Miller

"Hand Me Downs" is one of the strongest tracks off Mac Miller's "Circles."


Mac Miller's highly anticipated posthumous album, Circles, dropped yesterday, a project that leaves Miller at his most intimate; there are almost no rap songs on it. It's mostly full of LoFi, almost indie-inspired singing, such as that found on "Hand Me Downs."

Here, Miller battles internal conflicts and struggles to find consistency over a smooth drum and string-led instrumentation. "I made it, but I hate once I build it I break it down," he raps. It's the only track to feature another artist. Baro, a Melbourne-based singer and rapper, carries a beautiful hook about family and love. He shared a powerful message on Twitter when the album dropped: "I am truly honored to have contributed my vocals and drums on a song on Mac's final studio album... Thank you Mac Miller. We love you."

You can pick up a copy of Mac Miller's Circleon vinyl, or merch inspired by Circles here.

Stream "Hand Me Downs" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place
Walk and drop in change inside your empty guitar case
That's charity um, I move carelessly that's why I'm always tripping
I guess that's like electrolytes you help me go the distance

