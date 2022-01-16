Stream Aaliyah's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" In Honour Of The Late Singer's 43rd Birthday

Today, January 16th would've been "Are You That Somebody" singer Aaliyah's 43rd birthday, and in celebration, we're streaming her beloved cover of The Isley Brother's 1976 hit "At Your Best (You Are Love)."

As Genius notes, the Brooklyn-born star named the song as her favourite title on her Age Ain't Nothing But a Number album during a 1994 interview. "I love The Isley Brothers for one and all though I think the song is very special – the words and the lyrics are really heavy," she explained at the time.

"The Isley’s – most of their songs, the lyrics are really something. You know you have to really listen and their songs are really deep and I thought that song was really special. When I first heard it, I fell in love with it – when Robert brought it to my attention and I loved it ever since."

Aaliyah was just 22 years old when she was tragically killed in a plane crash on August 25th, 2001. Let us know which of her classics you've had in rotation to commemorate her short but impactful life below. RIP.

Quotable Lyrics:

There are times when I'll find

You want to keep yourself from me

When I don't have the strength

I'm just a mirror of what I see

