Stormzy Taps Headie One For Brand New Banger "Audacity"

Ahead of the release of Stormzy's sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, the rapper returns with another banger for the streets. "Audacity" ft. Headie One is Stormzy's latest, and likely last, offering off of his forthcoming project. Unlike "Crown" or "Own It" with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, this one is clearly not for the radio. It's a record that takes inspiration from the rising UK Drill scene with Headie One's appearance only adding an authentic voice from the scene to bring the record together.

Stormzy's been getting ready for the album's release all year starting with "Vossi Bop." He has since released "Wiley Flow along with "Crown" and "Own It." It's been three years since the release of Gang Signs & Prayers. There's no doubt that Stormzy is ending the year with a band.

Heavy Is The Head drops on Dec. 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

You man got that gun off my man

So you man got that gun on finance

Like what's this rented skeng, buy your own

Use my peng to skeng, fry your dome

Want me to send for them, mind the throne

Cliche, rep your ends, die alone