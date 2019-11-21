Heading into this season, it was obvious that the Golden State Warriors wouldn't be as good as they have been in the past. Despite this, it was widely believed they would still be able to go all the way to the playoffs. Now, the playoffs are way off the table as the team sits at a record of 3-13 and are last place in the entire league. They haven't been able to make much progress this season and with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out of the lineup, the season has been an unmitigated disaster.

Last night, things got even worse for the Warriors as they lost 142-94 against the Dallas Mavericks. A 48-point loss is pretty horrific especially for a team that has won three of the last five NBA championships. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr reacted to the loss and what the team will be doing moving forward.

As you can see, Kerr is pretty upset by the loss but won't even bother to dwell on it any longer. Losing by 48 points isn't something you do on a consistent basis so there is really no point to get all over-analytical about it. Regardless, getting decimated in such a way isn't a good look especially when the vast majority of NBA fans already dislike you.