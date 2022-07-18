Stephen Curry says that he's spoken with Drake and Peyton Manning for advice ahead of his hosting gig at the 2022 ESPY Awards, later this month. The Golden State Warriors star recently spoke with PEOPLE about what he described as "a bucket list-type situation."

"I've seen all the list of athletes and celebrities who've hosted it before, and seen how they've come with some fun, some entertainment, stuck to their personalities, and took some chances," Curry told the outlet. "I talked to Drake and Peyton Manning about what the hosting gig is really like, so I'm obviously nervous and excited and all the different emotions."



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

As for what fans can expect from the event, Curry avoided going into details, but hinted at including his wife, Ayesha, in the ceremony.

"I don't want to give away too many surprises," he said. "We might try to include [Ayesha] in some of the skits or some of the on-stage stuff...we'll see."

Ayesha and Curry already have experience hosting together, having run the game show About Last Night on HBO Max, earlier this year. For the series, the Currys would invite celebrity couples on the program to compete in relationship trivia and games to see who knows their partner best.

Curry is nominated for three ESPYS at the ceremony including for Best NBA Player, Best Male Athlete, and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

"We'll see what happens," he said of his chances.

The 2022 ESPY Awards are scheduled for this Wednesday, July 20.

