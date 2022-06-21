Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual.

Curry's performance throughout the NBA Finals and the playoffs as a whole was simply sensational. He showed everyone why he is the best shooter of all time, and in the eyes of many, he is now securely a top 10 player in the history of the sport. Needless to say, Curry has quite the legacy, and he's not done stacking accolades.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Yesterday, Curry got to celebrate his title with his teammates, and even his family. The Warriors held their parade in San Francisco, and every single player had a blast. It was a great way to give back to the fans, and there is no doubt that they loved every minute of it.

As for Steph and his wife Ayesha, they had a ton of fun at the after-party. For instance, Ayesha could be seen grinding on Steph while on the dance floor. The two seemed quite into it, and you can't help but appreciate the fact that the Currys have been going strong throughout all of these years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

It's clear that Steph is winning in all facets of life right now, and he has no plans to slow down, anytime soon.