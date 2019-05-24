After struggling to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs, not many people were giving the Toronto Raptors a chance to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Raptors were proving the pundits right as they went down 0-2 in the series, although they have quickly bounced back and have won three games in a row and are now one game away from the NBA Finals. One of the pundits who was giving the Raptors a zero percent chance at winning the series was ESPN's, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is a man of integrity who isn't afraid to admit when he's wrong and that's exactly what he did after Game 5 on Thursday. While doing his postgame stand up, the First Take host explained how the Raptors have exceeded all expectations and have done a tremendous job of shutting down the Bucks offense.

“What I’ve watched the Toronto Raptors do, mainly led by coach Nick Nurse and obviously the star player that is Kawhi Leonard, is make all of us — including myself — look like absolute, positive idiots. That’s really what it comes down to," Smith explained. “Kawhi Leonard is just on another level and everybody else is just spectating, that’s really what it comes down to in this particular series.”

Game 6 goes down on Saturday, May 25th in Toronto at 8:30 P.M. EST.