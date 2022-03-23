Ever since bringing Chris "Mad Dog" Russo onto First Take, the show has found new life. Before, it was boring to see Stephen A. Smith go up against no one but himself, but now, Stephen A. has a debate partner who can actually match his energy. Not to mention, "Mad Dog" is insanely entertaining and some of his hot takes are so outlandish that they have Skip Bayless blushing from all the way in Los Angeles.

Today, the two had a conversation about the Memphis Grizzlies and their superstar Ja Morant, who has been phenomenal so far this season. In fact, some feel like Morant could be the league MVP. As it turns out, Russo is so high on the young star that he thinks he is already better than Allen Iverson.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

This was a hot take that had Smith absolutely irate. Of course, Smith used to cover the 76ers and during that time, he built an immense appreciation and respect for Iverson. With that in mind, he could not let Russo get away with such a hot take. In fact, Smith joked that he would have Russo removed from the ESPN building if he ever said something like that again. All-in-all, it was fantastic television and another example of why Russo was needed.

