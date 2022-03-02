Stephen A. Smith has a new co-host on First Take, and his name is Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who is known for being a legend of the New York sports radio circuit. So far, the two have engaged in some truly spirited debates, and fans are loving the dynamic between these two. They are always hilarious together, and there is no doubt that they will make a great duo for years to come, especially as the clips of the two continue to viral.

Today, Smith and Russo struck gold as they ended up debating whether or not Steph Curry is a top 10 player of all-time. This is a debate that many have been engaging in as of late, and there are plenty of arguments for or against it. In the end, Smith said Curry would be top 10, while Russo completely disagreed.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As you can see in the clip below, this led to a hilarious exchange in which Russo began to rattle off names, all while demanding Smith to answer whether or not Curry was better than them. The players mentioned were Larry Bird, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson. Each time, Smith looked pretty stumped, and with both men yelling at each other, it made for some top-tier television. In the end, it seems as though Smith conceded to Russo, which left a huge smile on Mad Dog's face.

It remains to be seen how long these two will remain on the air together, but for now, it seems like a match made in heaven.