Earlier this week, it was revealed through Forbes magazine that NBA superstar LeBron James has joined NBA Hall of Famer Micheal Jordan and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods as an athlete worth over $1 billion. With his earnings in the spotlight, host of ESPN’s First Take Stephen A. Smith gives his own speculations on how Lebron will use his wealth to expand the NBA.

LeBron has previously expressed his desire to own an expansion team in Las Vegas. With his newly declared billionaire status, he has the means to turn this idea into a reality. Stephen A. Smith declared his support for LeBron’s ownership on First Take in a conversation with co-host Molly Qerim and former NBA player Jay Williams.

“I put nothing past LeBron James and his team,” Smith said. “With what LeBron has meant to the game of basketball, I’m going to go so far as to say I think the league would owe it to him to facilitate him owning a basketball team. He has not just been a superstar on the court, he’s been a superstar off the court.”

James has been the undisputed face of the NBA for over a decade now. On and off the court he has transcended basketball and become a true celebrity. Off the court, he has starred in films like Trainwreck and Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as feature roles in television such as The Simpsons, Entourage, and even Spongebob Squarepants.

Now, LeBron could have the chance to expand upon his already lengthy legacy by owning an expansion team in Las Vegas. For the time being, LeBron is focused on the next season with the Laker.