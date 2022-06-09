LeBron James is one of the richest athletes in the entire world, which is pretty impressive when you consider how he is still playing his sport. LeBron officially became a billionaire just last week, and there is no doubt that he is already planning his next moves. When you have as much money as LeBron does, you do everything possible to expand your wealth and also, your brand.

As it turns out, LeBron could very well be on his way to becoming an owner of an NBA team one day. While full ownership might not be possible, it seems like LeBron is at least interested in having something to do with a team in the future. After all, he already has ownership of soccer, baseball, hockey, and even NASCAR teams.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the latest episode of LeBron's show "The Shop," he spoke on the prospect of owning an NBA team and how he would love to do it in Las Vegas. The NBA has spoken about potentially expanding to Vegas, and it seems like LeBron is fully on board with that. Of course, owning a team while still playing is a conflict of interest, which means he would have to make a difficult decision about retirement.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.