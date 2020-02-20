This weekend, Las Vegas will be hosting the highly-anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The first fight between these two ended in a draw and now, Fury is looking to dethrone Wilder as the WBC Heavyweight champion. To celebrate the occasion, ESPN's First Take crew is in Vegas to cover the fight and all things sports. Of course, this means the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are under the bright lights of the city.

To build up hype for today's show, both Smith and Kellerman dressed up in boxing robes and even donned some gloves. The two analysts entered a boxing ring as show moderator Molly Qerim introduced the two as if they were real boxers coming from their respective corners. From there, the two hosts met at the center of the ring where they went face to face, with Kellerman throwing some shots at Smith.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though they will be doing any real fighting. Kellerman is an expert on boxing while Smith has been caught on camera trying to improve his punching ability. If these two were to fight for real, it would certainly be a sight to behold. I think I speak on behalf of sports fans when I say: "we want to see this."

If Stephen A. and Kellerman were to fight, who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments, below.