Kevin Durant took some very obvious shots at Stephen A. Smith recently following Smith's comments on Michael Jordan. Essentially, Smith said that Michael Jordan ushered in an era of NBA basketball that made the sport worse. Durant countered by saying that it is the analysts who make the game worse and that Smith is out of pocket for this.

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward," Durant said.

Today on First Take, Smith made sure to get in the last word as he came out and said that people like himself are not going anywhere, and KD will just have to deal with that. Smith is very serious about his profession, and he doesn't appreciate it being slandered in such a way.

“The Stephen A. Smith’s of the world are not going anywhere,” Smith said. “I’m here now, and there will be hundreds, if not thousands who follow… we’re here and we’re gonna be here. Get over it, because we’re not going anywhere.”

