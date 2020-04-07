Steph Curry's 2019-2020 campaign will certainly be one to forget. The NBA sharpshooter suffered a broken hand at the beginning of the season and as soon as he came back, the league was suspended due to the Coronavirus. Ever since the NBA shut down, Curry has been spending a lot of time connecting with all of his fans on Instagram live. These live sessions have led to some funny moments and recently, he decided to take a swipe at none other than Dwyane Wade.

A fan was talking about some sort of contest between Steph and his brother, Seth. The fan said Seth won which led Curry to compare the fan's opinion to when Wade infamously gave Derrick Jones Jr the dunk contest win, over Aaron Gordon. It was a pretty subtle jab and yet another example of people's displeasure over Wade's decision-making.

As for Curry and Wade, this was all in good fun so don't expect any real beef in the future. Overall, Curry's comments aren't a big deal and are yet another example of how much we need sports back. These IG lives are the only thing fans have at this point and it's starting to get a little old.

Hopefully, we can all band together to flatten the curve and eventually get back to normal.