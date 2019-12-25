Under Armour and Stephen Curry have shifted their focus to one of the all-time classic toys, the NERF Super Soaker, for their final Under Armour Curry 7 release of 2019. Says Steph, "This new Curry 7 colorway is meant to excite fans and encourage play – in the gym or around the neighborhood. No matter what activity you lace up to - get out there, enjoy it and let it bring joy to your life."

The kicks will be available globally on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners for $140 on December 27.

The Curry 7 NERF Super Soaker colorway features a multi-layer upper highlighted by splashes of bright blue, orange and neon green. The white and blue sole includes UA HOVR and Micro G cushioning platforms.

To commemorate the launch, Curry invited world-renowned gamer and TSM athlete Hamlinz and musician and former Wipeout contestant Abner Ramirez to join him at the Nerf Challenge pop-up in Downtown Los Angeles. There, the two personalities faced off in a series of unexpected challenges, including an intense obstacle course, game of human-sized bowling, and of course, a free-throw competition.

Check out footage from that event, as well as official photos of the "Super Soaker" Curry 7, below.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour