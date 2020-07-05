June turned out to be a month of reflection for the NFL. With protests against racial inequality going on all across the United States, Roger Goodell came out with a statement in which he supported players who want to protest. In fact, Goodell expressed regret for how he handled the anthem kneeling back in 2016, and even issued an apology. Now, the NFL is planning on pledging $250 million to the black community over the next few years. In addition, it was announced this past week that the league would play the Black National Anthem, "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing," before all of its games during Week 1.

This decision has been met with a lot of criticism, with many weighing in on the matter. Even Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry doesn't seem to be a big fan of this strategy. As he asked on Instagram recently: "can someone please explain to me how this solves anything?"

Curry's question is certainly a good one when you consider that the protests are aimed at police brutality and inequality. Playing an alternate anthem is simply a cosmetic change that very few are asking for.

Whether or not the NFL decides to carry on with their plan, remains to be seen.