Over the course of the last decade, no two NBA players have been as dominant as Steph Curry and LeBron James. Between them, they have seven NBA championships and a combined 14 appearances in the NBA Finals. For four years straight, these two faced off in the NBA Finals, and while Curry won three of those matchups, there is no denying these two always come through with some entertaining head-to-head performances.

Recently, Curry was asked about his rivalry with LeBron during an interview with Complex. While the Warriors superstar did admit to the rivalry existing, he also noted that he doesn't like getting caught up in rivalries as he feels like it makes him worse when it comes to playing against other teams. Simply put, Curry respects everyone equally.

Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

"But I think at the end of the day, if you get caught up in that, you’re already at a disadvantage just because there’s so many other teams and other players at the top. And what Bron did in the Finals, or in the bubble season this year, and what he continues to do every year—it’s truly remarkable and unbelievable. I love that competition," Curry explained.

Coming into this season, it's clear the Lakers will be the stronger team, although we're sure Curry and the Warriors will be looking to put up a strong fight. Hopefully, the entire season can go on as planned.

