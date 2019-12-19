LeBron James is one of the best players in the world although, for the last four or five years, he has been completely dominated by the likes of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. There was a time when everyone thought LeBron could win multiple titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers but in the end, it was the Warriors dynasty that ultimately got in his way. Now, that dynasty is on its way out and LeBron is building something special with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Back in 2008, LeBron went to a March Madness game in which Steph Curry was the star. In the clip below, you can see Curry tearing up the court as a member of Davidson University. At that time, it was clear Curry could be a generational talent and in the end, it became true. James recently tweeted about the Davidson game and explained why he went to see Curry up close and personal.

While these two may be rivals, it's clear they have a ton of respect for each other and helped build one of the greatest rivalries of this decade. With Curry injured and LeBron dominating the Western Conference, the rivalry is on hold but will certainly pick back up next year when both franchises are at full strength.