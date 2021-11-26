Steph Curry is going to go down as the greatest shooter of all time, although, as it turns out, good three-point shooting is something that runs in the family. For instance, Curry's brother Seth has been playing phenomenally well with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the franchise has given Seth the ability to be a key sharpshooter on the roster. While Seth isn't near the same talent level as his brother, there is no doubt that he is still an effective NBA player.

On Wednesday, the Curry brothers went up against each other and in the end, it was Steph and the Warriors who came through victorious. Seth still showed out, however, as he scored a team-high 24 points. After the game, Steph showed much love to his brother, stating just how good Seth has gotten over the past few years.

“That dude is playing incredible basketball,” Steph explained per reporter Keith Pompey. “He’s fun to watch. He’s continuing to get better. He goes at his own pace. He’s so under control. So I’m a proud, proud brother.”

As both brothers continue to age, they will certainly have more and more matchups against each other. They are both immensely talented, and you can't help but feel like they are the best brotherly duo in the NBA right now, apart from perhaps LaMelo and Lonzo.

