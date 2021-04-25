Steph Curry said Draymond Green is the "smartest basketball player I've played with," following Green's 19 assist performance, Friday night, during the Warriors' 118-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

"When he gets in a groove like that where he's getting everybody involved, and having a Draymond-type night where scoring's not really the difference-maker, it's the way that he does the intangibles," Curry said. "And then makes everybody better by getting the ball on time, can finish off plays. He's the smartest basketball player I've played with, and it shows in moments and games like tonight where he just finds a way to impact winning in his own way."



Steve Dykes / Getty Images

Green finished with just two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field but added 12 rebounds. After the game, he spoke about being in the zone when the comes to passing.

"You definitely can find that zone and feel like you can make any pass. Some of those crazy-ass passes you see me make, it's like a heat check," Green explained. "You see a guy coming down from 35 feet and heat-checking that thing -- I feel like that with my passes sometimes."

The Warriors are currently 30-30 and in 9th place in the Western Conference standings.

[Via]