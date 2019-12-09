Steph Curry and Under Armour have yet another "Dub Nation" colorway of his signature sneaker in the works, but it isn't what we've come to expect from any Warriors-inspired sneaker. Truth be told, the Under Armour Curry 7 "Dub Nation" actually looks like it could be a tribute to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Rather than the familiar blue and gold Warriors-themed colorway, this "Dub Nation" Curry 7 features a unique design approach, with inspiration centered on the electric vibes to celebrate the team’s new city and arena this season. A combination of blue tones throughout the upper are highlighted by striking hits of neon that amplify the energy of the original team colors. As always, the Curry 7 features a multi-layer upper and both UA HOVR and Micro G cushioning platforms.

Says Curry:

"Over my 11 seasons in the league, I have witnessed Dub Nation's unrelenting spirit and dedication to our team like no other. This new Curry 7 colorway is for the best fans in the game, as they continue to share that energy that lifts us up."

The Curry 7 Dub Nation, priced at $140, will be available on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retail partners on December 13. Check out some additional images below.

