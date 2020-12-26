Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke candidly after the team's 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, admitting that "this year's different" from the franchise's past winning seasons.

"This year's different," Curry said when asked for a message to his younger teammates. "And to not feel any pressure around Warrior teams in the past. We obviously had that championship DNA, and we understand there's expectations around our organization and that's what we want. But this year's different. It's a new group of guys. We would love to have Klay [Thompson] better these last two games, but that's not going to define our season at all. And go win these next two and you're 2-2 on a road trip. That's what you got to focus on now. Stay with it, stay composed. Hold yourself accountable to the mistakes we're making as a group and just keep trying to get better. I think at the end of the day, we just have to make sure our effort and our competitiveness is there, and that will help us get through these early growing pains."

The Warriors lost star shooting guard Klay Thompson to an Achilles injury that will keep him out for a second consecutive season.

The team is now 0-2 after back-to-back blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

"We said it going in [to the season]," Curry said, explaining that he still expects things to turn around. "We've experienced everything as a team and this core. Didn't expect it to go this rough early, but we knew it was going to be a long process, a long journey. And this team could look entirely different after two weeks, after a month, and you just got to kind of hold the ship down, and you keep yourself in the conversation so we're still there."

