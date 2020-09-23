mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Starrah Drops Off Lush James Blake Produced Single "Keep Calm"

Mitch Findlay
September 23, 2020 12:51
305 Views
30
1
Starrah IncStarrah Inc
Starrah Inc

Keep Calm
Starrah
Produced by James Blake

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Starrah handles the vocals with James Blake on the production for the haunting, if a little brief, "Keep Calm."


Starrah has returned with her brand new single "Keep Calm," which recently saw a world premiere on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio. With James Blake handling production, the track immediately captures attention with a mysterious and melancholic piano progression. From there, Starrah's faint, haunting vocals transform into an autotuned melody, far more contemporary than the song might have initially led on. It doesn't take long for Starrah's intention to become clear, painting a picture of a fractured and undeniably strained relationship.

Yet what it lacks in compatibility it makes up for in passion, as Starrah lines her lyrics with evocative and sensual imagery. "Slippery when wet, watch where you step, put to the test, put some calm in your step," she sings, as Blake brings new percussive elements in the mix. One of the track's most intriguing components come by way of the backing vocals, pained, lovely wails that suggest what lies beneath. It's a shame the song ends when it does, as it feels like there might have been additional directions to explore -- either way, "Keep Calm" is worth a listen.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Slippery when wet, watch where you step,
Put to the test, put some calm in your step

Starrah
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  1
  305
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Starrah James Blake
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Starrah Drops Off Lush James Blake Produced Single "Keep Calm"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject