Starrah Drops Off Lush James Blake Produced Single "Keep Calm"

Starrah has returned with her brand new single "Keep Calm," which recently saw a world premiere on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio. With James Blake handling production, the track immediately captures attention with a mysterious and melancholic piano progression. From there, Starrah's faint, haunting vocals transform into an autotuned melody, far more contemporary than the song might have initially led on. It doesn't take long for Starrah's intention to become clear, painting a picture of a fractured and undeniably strained relationship.

Yet what it lacks in compatibility it makes up for in passion, as Starrah lines her lyrics with evocative and sensual imagery. "Slippery when wet, watch where you step, put to the test, put some calm in your step," she sings, as Blake brings new percussive elements in the mix. One of the track's most intriguing components come by way of the backing vocals, pained, lovely wails that suggest what lies beneath. It's a shame the song ends when it does, as it feels like there might have been additional directions to explore -- either way, "Keep Calm" is worth a listen.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Slippery when wet, watch where you step,

Put to the test, put some calm in your step