People are loving Disney+ so far. It has some classic shows and also some new ones. The Mandalorian has been a fan favorite so far and has trended in recent times. While the show clearly has a high viewership, it's Baby Yoda who's really been milking the fame. Baby Yoda is the offspring of OG Yoda and thanks to the power of the Internet, Baby Yoda became a viral star.

The problem with Baby Yoda is Disney didn't appear to anticipate the level of popularity he would receive. He became an Internet sensation and Disney wasn't entirely prepared to launch merch yet. Although it came, a particular fan is now trying to press Apple to create an emoji based on the character. Travis Bramble is a superfan who launched the petition and made his case as to why a Baby Yoda emoji should join the keyboard. Per Bramble's change.org petition:

I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji. He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space. Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!

The petition's received nearly 6,000 of the 7,500 signatures necessary to reach its goal. Make a difference in the world of emojis here.