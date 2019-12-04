Ever since Disney+ came out, people have been raving about The Mandalorian. The show takes place in the Star Wars universe so off the rip, it was about to be a success. It's already manifested its way into pop and internet culture with Baby Yoda. There's a widespread infatuation surrounding Baby Yoda that's taken over the Internet.

The Baby Yoda has also managed to make its way into the world of hip-hop. Over the last few days, memes have surfaced online where people dub the scene where Baby Yoda flips switches and press buttons in the Mandalorian's spaceship. Future's "Codeine Crazy," Lil Jon's "Get Low" and others have been used in the meme but Gucci Mane tapped into his 2006 energy for his take on the meme. Dubbing the scene with "Street N***az" off of Hard To Kill, the rapper simply captioned his post with laughing emojis. There have been a few celebrities who've joined the fun but Gucci's clearly found amusement in one of his tracks soundtracking the scene.

Although he brought back an older cut for his day-one fans, he is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Woptober II. The project appropriately arrived on 10/17 and included appearances from Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Kodak Black,