Stack Bundles Brings Together Riot Squad For "Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 3"

Aron A.
August 01, 2019 20:41
Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 3
Stack Bundles

R.I.P Stack Bundles.


It's been 12 years since the death of the legendary Stack Bundles, a talent taken away from the world too soon. Over the past two months or so, his estate's been blessing fans with new music. Not just a one-off single but bodies of work from the late rapper's unreleased catalog. They released Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 1 in June on the 12-year anniversary of his death. The follow-up came a little bit over a month later and now, his estate has dropped off the third installment. With twelve tracks in total, the project plays out as a collaborative tape between Stack Bundles, Bynoe, CAU2GS, and Chinx

Peep Stack Bundles new project, Library Of A Rockstar: Chapter 2. Keep your eyes peeled for more news from his estate regarding new music. 

Stack Bundles tha riot squad riot squad Chinx Bynoe Cau2G$
