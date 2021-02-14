Streetwear brand Sprayground, known for their artistically designed backpacks, is collaborating with Lil Tjay for their newest collection. The four-piece collection includes two backpacks, as well as a toiletry bag and a snack pack, and features the infamous “shark mouth” logo in flames, over a camo background.

Speaking about the collection, Lil Tjay said, “As an on-the-go music artist, I’m always packing a bag full of stuff, and end up carrying five bags instead of one! The Sprayground bag is functional, but also in a dop design, which is hard to find! I have been a big fan of Sprayground for a long time, they make badass backpacks and I’m so excited to get this out to our fans!”

Sprayground was founded by creative director, David Ben David, in 2010 with the goal of revolutionizing an otherwise mundane market.

Of working with Tjay, David said, “It’s been so fun working with Lil Tjay - he had a great vision, which made designing this bag even more exciting. We are pumped to get this bag out to Sprayground and Lil TJay fans alike, it’s a limited edition collection - once it’s gone, it’s gone, so be quick!”

Check out the new collection below.