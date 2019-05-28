Streaming giant Spotify is steadily remaining ahead of the curve. Today, a long-requested feature, the Sleep Timer, has been added to the popular application, as per a report from Times Now. Now, this might not sound like a monumental change, but it may very well prove valuable for those who value a pre-sleep listening session. In fact, you can definitely make a case that lying in bed in full dark with optional headphones is the ideal setup for consuming a project. Yet should one take that particular route, the fact that the music continues upon slumber can lead to some strange side-effects, where dreams and temporal grounding are concerned.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Now, users can set a Sleep Timer for a duration of their choosing, selecting how long the music will continue before automatically shutting off. Reports cite the process as a simple one: hit the three dots next to a track, and choose between 5, 10, 15, 30, 45, or one-hour intervals. Apparently, iOS users can get much more specific with the duration, whereas Android users are limited to Spotify's existing options. What do you think about this feature? Is it something you might be interested in using?

