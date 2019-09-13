SpongeBob SquarePants has another footwear and apparel collab in the works, coming on the heels of the wildly popular Nike x Kyrie collection.

This time around, SpongeBob is bringing the Bikini Bottom flair to a couple of Timberland boots. Deadass, B.

The SpongeBob x Timberland capsule collection, available in adult's and kid's sizes, is highlighted by two 6-Inch Premium Boots, both of which feature eye-catching graphics. One on hand, there's a black colorway with SpongeBob's face stamped proudly on the tongue, while the blue rendition nods to the Jellyfish Fields. The boots will be releasing alongside a matching collection of tees, long-sleeves, hoodies and jackets.

The full collection will be available this Friday, September 13 at the Foot Locker family of brands, including Champs, Eastbay, Footaction and Finish Line. Continue scrolling for some images of the boots and gear.

SpongeBob x Timberland/Finish Line

SpongeBob x Timberland/Finish Line

SpongeBob x Timberland/Finish Line