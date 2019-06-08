Filmmaker Spike Lee's movies often reflect the political climate in which they were created, but their timeless qualities make them relatable to any generation. Lee's 1989 class Do the Right Thing featured a number of recognizable figures, some who weren't household names when they starred in the iconic film. Rosie Perez, Samuel L. Jackson, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, and John Turturro are just a few actors who helped round an unforgettable cast.

Set in Brooklyn, the film takes place in a 24 hour period on an unbearably hot day. The story follows the intertwining tales of the neighborhood block's players and is centered around racial tensions, mostly from the Italian-owned and run pizza shop. To celebrate the film's 30th Anniversary, on June 28 the remastered 4K restoration version of Do the Right Thing will be re-released. According to Deadline, the release will include one-week engagements as well as single-day showtimes June 30 at select AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse theaters. There also will be 35mm screenings at select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Brookline, MA."

“When Spike Lee’s revolutionary Do the Right Thing was released by Universal Pictures 30 years ago this June, it ignited a national conversation on race and race relations in America that challenged our assumptions about ourselves and our country and heralded the arrival of a generation-defining filmmaker,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution.

“In the decades since [Do the Right Thing], Universal has released six of Lee’s most unforgettable films including Crooklyn, Mo Better Blues, Jungle Fever and Inside Man,” Orr said. “And last year, NBCUniversal’s Focus Features released Lee’s acclaimed BlacKkKlansman, which earned Lee his long-overdue first Academy Award. Universal is honored by Lee’s enduring relationship with the studio, and we are thrilled to re-release his masterwork Do the Right Thing with this extraordinary new restoration.”

Do the Right Thing earned Lee an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.