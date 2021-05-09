Following Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live, SpaceX announced that they will be launching “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon," next year, and the project will be funded by Dogecoin.

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!", SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said in a statement released by Geometric Energy, according to Reuters. "This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce."



Win McNamee / Getty Images

Musk, who has advocated for the colonization of Mars in the past, recently said that building an occupied base on the Moon would be an important step: “We need to have a big permanently occupied base on the moon, and then build a city on Mars and become a spacefaring civilization. We don’t want to be one of those single planet species, we want to be a multi-planetary species.”

During his appearance on SNL, Musk joked that Dogecoin is "a hustle." Afterward, the cryptocurrency fell 35% in value.

"It's the future of currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world," Musk said on the show's "Weekend Update."

"So, it's a hustle?" replied Michael Che.

Musk answered, "Yeah, it's a hustle."

