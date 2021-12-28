South Park and Adidas have been teaming up on some new shoes as of late, and soon, they will be dropping something new with the Adidas Forum Low. If you're a fan of South Park, then you know that the central character is, of course, Cartman. Cartman is the most crass of the entire bunch, and as a result, he has become an absolute fan-favorite. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he now has his own colorway.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe is covered in leather, with the base color being red. From there, we have some yellow and blue highlights, with the blue being placed on the strap over the tongue. These colors represent Cartman's signature outfit, and overall, it is a shoe that is going to make a whole lot of fans happy.

An official release date has yet to be announced, however, you can expect these to drop during the early portion of 2022 for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas/House of Heat

