South Park is one of the most infamous animated TV shows of all time. They are constantly making fun of everyone regardless of political orientation, and it has led to some pretty hilarious episodes. As of late, South Park has been working alongside Adidas on some sneakers, and the most recent one was an homage to Towelie, with the Adidas Campus 80.

Now, South Park is paying tribute to another iconic character, this time in the form of Stan Marsh. The character was always known for his blue and red cap, which serves as inspiration for the Adidas Stan Smith which can be found down below. The vast majority of the upper is blue, all while red suede is found near the bottom. To top everything off, there is a photo of Stan Marsh on the tongue, which helps bring the entire theme of the sneaker together. If you're a South Park fan, you really can't go wrong here.

For now, there is no release date associated with these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas