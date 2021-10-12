Soulja Boy Flexes Hard On "Big Racks"

It's been a massive year for Soulja Boy; one that many wouldn't have expected from him. The rapper made a triumphant return beyond just viral moments with his hit record, "She Make It Clap." The song turned into a viral sensation that earned him yet another chart-topping anthem. As the year went on, he flooded the streets with more new music including his project, Big Draco.

Despite dropping upwards of three projects in a matter of a few months, Soulja Boy proves that his vault is loaded with new music that's ready to be released. This week, he delivered a dreamy new record titled, "Big Racks" that finds Big Draco doing what he does best -- stunting on all of his haters.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Buss down my wrist, I'm 'bout to flex the block

Band on my wrist, I'm 'bout to whip the pot

Racks! Racks, jumpin' out the backend

What's a hunnid racks? Talk into the club and I'm turnt up to the max