Soulja Boy Drops Off His Latest Track "Stove"

Aron A.
October 14, 2020 14:29
Stove
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy is back in the kitchen on this one.


It seems like Soulja Boy's been keeping himself out of trouble since his release from prison last year. Following a gargantuan press run declaring his comeback, he found himself back in jail over a violation of his probation. He was released on "good behavior," evidently keeping that same energy since his release from prison.

Though he quietly released King Soulja 9 a few months a go, he's still releasing new music at a rapid pace. A little less than two weeks after the release of "Say So," Soulja Boy returned with a brand new banger titled, "Stove." Bringing raw energy into the mix, Soulja Boy delivers a repetitious hook over icy production handled by TomTomOnTheBeat.

Check out Soulja Boy's latest track below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
What the fuck is your n***a talkin' 'bout bitch
I got rich in a drought, bitch
I ain't seein' no drought, bitch
Addin' up large amounts

Soulja Boy
