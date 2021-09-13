Soulja Boy Dives Into The Liquor Cabinet On "Casamigos"

Soulja Boy is on a roll this year. Though he claimed that he had the biggest comeback of 2018, 2021 is treating him pretty well so far. The rapper topped the charts with "She Make It Clap," created more viral moments, and even teamed up with Adult Swim to help launch the fifth season on Rick & Morty. Then, he dropped three mixtapes in the span of a month and a half.

Soulja Boy continues to unload records out of the vault with his latest release, "Casamigos." Inspired by the tequila brand of the summer, the rapper takes on bouncy production and uses the art of repetition to his benefit on the hook.

Along with his new single, "Casamigos," he also dropped off "Zoom" over the weekend.

Quotable Lyrics

She want that Casamigos

Young Draco, n***a, I ball like a free throw

Rick N Morty, shoot you like Jordan

Ball on these n***as, drop-tops out the foreign