Soulja Boy & Rich The Kid Pop Out With '"Rick N Morty" In New Music Video

Soulja Boy & Rich The Kid drop off the video for their collaboration, "Rick N Morty."

Soulja Boy has been on a roll these past few months. The rapper announced a deal with Virgin Music at the top of the year before "She Make It Clap" took TikTok by storm. The rapper continued his run with the release of Big Draco earlier this year and now, he's preparing to drop a follow-up project this Friday -- the fourth installment in the Swag mixtape series.

Over the course of the summer, Soulja Boy continued riding his high with the release of "Rick N Morty" which began as an impromptu freestyle on his Twitch channel. After an official version came out, he enlisted Rich The Kid for the remix. Now, the two team up to deliver the official video for the track which you could check out above.