Snoop Dogg Joins Ne-Yo & Kent Jones On DJ D-Nice's "No Plans For Love" Remix

Many are still in quarantine so, it's only right we tip our hat off to DJ D-Nice who played a major role in keeping us entertained in the early months of 2020. Club Quarantine on Instagram Live provided us with the type of vibes that many are longing for in a post-COVID world.

Last month, DJ D-Nice slid through with some grown vibes on his latest single, "No Plans For Love." The dancefloor-friendly single brought in nostalgic elements of disco and funk with the assistance of Ne-Yo and Kent Jones. Injecting more pimpin' into the situation, Snoop Dogg officially He kicks things off on the first verse as he reflects on the age-old motto: M.O.B.

Check the remix out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep one rubbin' my back with both hands

Another walkin' around with no pants

Panties only, get to know me

I like to be alone but I'm never lonely



