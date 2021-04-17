mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Joins Ne-Yo & Kent Jones On DJ D-Nice's "No Plans For Love" Remix

Aron A.
April 17, 2021 11:51
No Plans For Love (Remix)
DJ D-Nice Feat. Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo & Kent Jones

DJ D-Nice shares the remix to his single "No Plans For Love" featuring Snoop Dogg.


Many are still in quarantine so, it's only right we tip our hat off to DJ D-Nice who played a major role in keeping us entertained in the early months of 2020. Club Quarantine on Instagram Live provided us with the type of vibes that many are longing for in a post-COVID world. 

Last month, DJ D-Nice slid through with some grown vibes on his latest single, "No Plans For Love." The dancefloor-friendly single brought in nostalgic elements of disco and funk with the assistance of Ne-Yo and Kent Jones. Injecting more pimpin' into the situation, Snoop Dogg officially  He kicks things off on the first verse as he reflects on the age-old motto: M.O.B.

Check the remix out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I keep one rubbin' my back with both hands
Another walkin' around with no pants
Panties only, get to know me
I like to be alone but I'm never lonely 

