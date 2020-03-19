mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Assists Sasha Banks On "Sky's The Limit" Remix

March 19, 2020 19:16
Sky's The Limit (Remix)
Sasha Banks Feat. Snoop Dogg

Sasha Banks' entrance music for WWE gets the Snoop Dogg treatment.


Snoop Dogg's family tree includes some very talented people such as Brandy and Ray J as well as WWE's Sasha Banks. Snoop and Sasha are first cousins and the rapper's admitted to helping the pro-wrestler develop her in-ring persona. As she readies for WWE Wrestlemania, she's released the remix of her entrance theme music featuring none other than her older cousin. That's right, Snoop jumped on the remix for her entrance music. Though he doesn't really drop many bars, Snoop Dogg's grandiose persona alone amplifies the record. He does, however, flip an iconic bar from "Drop It Like It's Hot" to big up his cousin. 

Wrestlemania 36 takes place on April 5th and 6th, though there's apparently several wrestlers hoping its postponed in wake of COVID-19. It's unclear if Sasha Banks is one of them but she did express her disappointment that the annual WWE event would go on without an audience.

Quotable Lyrics
She's a legit boss but y'all knew that
The Big Boss Dogg, yeah I had to do that
That's my family and we so G
Bow down to the new champ of WWE

