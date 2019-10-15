Sneaker Unboxing: Golf Le Fleur x Converse Chuck 70 Flame

Tyler's latest Converse collab pays tribute to Cherry Bomb.

Tyler, The Creator and Converse recently teamed up for a special edition colorway of the classic Chuck 70, paying tribute to his 2015 album, Cherry Bomb.

As a nod to the artwork used on Tyler's third album, the Golf Le Fleur x Chuck 70 collab comes equipped with an aqua blue upper highlighted by bold flame graphics throughout. Not everyone can pull off this kind of look, and I'm not sure I am one of them, but Tyler stans will find it hard to pass up this commemorative Chuck 70.

The limited edition kicks, priced at $100, made their retail debut exclusively at Converse.com and Golf Wang over the weekend and the sneakers are currently selling for more than double on the re-sale market, which is something I certainly did not anticipate when recording this unboxing video.

Let us know what you think of Tyler's latest Converse collab.