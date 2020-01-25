Smoove'L Drops "Palm Angels," Announces Interscope Signing

Fresh off of signing his new deal with Interscope records, the rising Brooklyn artist Smoove'L is back in action with his new single, "Palm Angels." Inspired by the name of the clothing brand, Smoove'L brings the Brooklyn Drill feel to it but his melodies give it a smoother feel. The rapper's new single arrives right as he announced his new deal. After amassing millions of clicks on Soundcloud, he's now readying for a major year ahead. However, there's more than drill that he wants to showcase to the world.

"I'm not a drill rapper," he told Complex. "I would never want to be labeled that. I'm an artist. Before I jumped on a drill beat, I made other songs, other types of songs. I just started trying to get to what my city wanted. Then I brought my own style to it."

Quotable Lyrics

You tweakin' if think she ain't cheatin'

That message you lookin' for, your bitch archived it

You dummy, this shit ain't funny

Your bitch, she fuckin' another n***a while you givin' her money