Smooky Margielaa Joins Lil Reek On "Racks On Racks"

Lil Reek first came on our radars last year when we premiered his single, "Big Bag." It was an introduction to the artist but he's been up to some big things lately as well. He recently joined forces with FKi 1st for Good Gas Vol. 3. Now, he's back with another new single featuring Smooky Margielaa. The two teamed up for "Racks On Racks." Despite the title's lack of originality, the two compensate with the song itself. Smooky's melodies drip over the bass-heavy production. Lil Reek's voice isn't as matured as Smooky's, even though they're the same age, but there's a powerful charisma to his child-like delivery, especially when he raps about keeping a "damn glizzy."

"Racks On Racks" is the second Smooky Margielaa drop in the past week. A few days ago, he blessed fans with "10 O'Clock."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm about to pull up with that glizzy, uh, ouu ya

Run up on me trippin', you get hit with it, uh, ouu ya

But I'm never trippin', always keep a Grabba

Run up on me trippin, you gon' meet your maker



