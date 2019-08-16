mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smooky MarGielaa Calls The Shots On "10 O'Clock"

Aron A.
August 15, 2019 20:00
10 O'Clock
Smooky Margielaa

Smooky MarGielaa is back with a brand new heater.


Smooky Margielaa emerged about two years ago under the wing of A$AP Rocky. Although he made quite the impression on Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 we've yet to really get a project from him but hopefully, that's part of the onslaught of A$AP Mob music we're supposedly getting this year. The rapper's released loose singles, though with many of them showing promising signs of what he has in store in the future. Today, he dropped off his latest single, "10 O'Clock. His syrupy voice floats over the grim production. The single also came with a music video that shows him and his friends mobbing through the streets of NYC. 

Check out Smooky Margielaa's new single "10 O'Clock" below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from the rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
I was driving stolen, now I'm frozen
I'm drippin' in Rick Owens, switch lanes in that foreign
I don't need no type writer, I'm a freestyler
Got a Phantom with a driver, go get your bands up


Smooky Margielaa
Smooky Margielaa awge A$AP Mob
Reject