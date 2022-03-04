Smoke DZA, Nym Lo & 183rd Link Up On "Driplomatic Immunity"

We're hardly 2 months into 2022 and it's safe to say that Smoke DZA is gunning to outwork the rap game. Shortly after releasing, Mood Swings with Real Bad Man, he's turned out his latest offering, Driplomatic Immunity alongside Nym Lo and 183rd. The rapper brings his crew along for the eight-track effort which includes one sole feature from Rome Streetz.

"When I locked in with my brothers (Nym Lo & 18rd) to do this project I wanted to give the world the best representation of what uptown sounds and looks like in just eight songs” DZA said of his new project in a statement. “We represent of the heart of the hustlers... this is Driplomatic Immunity.”

Check out Driplomatic Immunity below and sound off with your favorite track in the comments.