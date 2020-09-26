Smoke Boyz & Dizzee Rascal Take It To "Justin Bieber" Levels On New Banger

Smoke Boys delivered some bittersweet news to their fans this week. They announced that they'll be releasing a new album All The Smoke in the near future. Unfortunately, this tape will mark their last as a collective.

"Our next tape All The Smoke with MK the Plug will be the last ever Smoke Boys project," the note on their IG page reads. "It's been a pleasure to actually say we've made a mark in the music industry with some of the historical events we made happen."

And though it might be there last project together, they're going out with a bang. This week, they unloaded their new single, "Justin Bieber" ft. Dizzee Rascal whose returning the favor after South London appeared on his new single, "Act Like You Know." The BPM of grime and the 808s of drill, Smoke Boys bring it back to the days of Section Boyz with their latest release.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Come against me, that's a whole lot of karma

Spit it like a llama, stink of marijuana

Liquor and the bud, I'm a little less calmer

Lookin' for Nirvana, Kurt Cobain and a bit of propane

Yeah, I move, I stop, now I go a little harder