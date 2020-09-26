mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke Boyz & Dizzee Rascal Take It To "Justin Bieber" Levels On New Banger

Aron A.
September 26, 2020 15:03
Dizzee Rascal returns the favor on Smoke Boys' new single, "Justin Bieber."


Smoke Boys delivered some bittersweet news to their fans this week. They announced that they'll be releasing a new album All The Smoke in the near future. Unfortunately, this tape will mark their last as a collective.

"Our next tape All The Smoke with MK the Plug will be the last ever Smoke Boys project," the note on their IG page reads. "It's been a pleasure to actually say we've made a mark in the music industry with some of the historical events we made happen." 

And though it might be there last project together, they're going out with a bang. This week, they unloaded their new single, "Justin Bieber" ft. Dizzee Rascal whose returning the favor after South London appeared on his new single, "Act Like You Know." The BPM of grime and the 808s of drill, Smoke Boys bring it back to the days of Section Boyz with their latest release.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Come against me, that's a whole lot of karma
Spit it like a llama, stink of marijuana
Liquor and the bud, I'm a little less calmer
Lookin' for Nirvana, Kurt Cobain and a bit of propane
Yeah, I move, I stop, now I go a little harder

