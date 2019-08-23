Smino Continues To Deliver Excellence On "Reverend"

It seems as if every time I hear a new Smino track, I'm continuously taken aback by the man's flow. After all, I know what to expect, and yet like clockwork, his dexterity leaves me awestruck. On "Reverend," however, he's on another level. Perhaps emboldened by some holy spirit, it's unclear, but Smino is rapping like a man with a higher purpose. Essentially a loosie by his standards, there's a certain seal of excellence associated with his name; those who know, know, and will acknowledge his prowess accordingly. By the time "Reverend" reaches its all-too-premature end, Smino is basically speaking in tongues.

Effortlessly bending his cadence to suit his rhyme's purpose, Smino rides the beat with an upbeat energy, the likes of which have made him a fan-favorite from listeners are rappers alike. At this point, it seems like a matter of time before Smi reaches that next level, whatever that may be. Either way, the journey there is as exciting as the destination. Show some love below.

Quotable Lyrics

Run me my fee, I need that, capiche

Wheel, clutch, gas, all I wanna do is accelerate

Keep the family straight, I couldn't put that shit a better way

Course I found the loopholes, I learnt that from the Lou', ho

Fool for that pink thing, drank lil baby Nuvo