mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smiley Is Living Large On "Moving Different"

Aron A.
June 06, 2021 11:12
381 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Moving Different
Smiley

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smiley drops off a brand new banger.


Toronto's Smiley's syrupy voice has been behind some of the biggest bangers to emerge out of the city in the last year. The OVO-affiliated artist has been making bigger moves in the past few months and it seems like a new project could be on the horizon. The rapper emerged on Friday with his latest record, "Moving Different." The rags-to-riches story Smiley conveys portrays his aspirations to provide a better life for his mother while teetering between his former life in Toronto and the cushy rapper lifestyle that he's dreamed about. The matter-of-fact honeyed flow seeps through trembling piano samples and hard-knocking drums.

Smiley's latest release follows April's "In My Zone." Peep the latest from the Toronto rapper below and share your thoughts on the record in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Had to break bank and then I re'd
I never ran off on the plug, he was my G
I took a brick and then I hop back in the streets
And then I head to LAX to get some peace

Smiley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  381
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smiley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smiley Is Living Large On "Moving Different"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject