Smiley Is Living Large On "Moving Different"

Toronto's Smiley's syrupy voice has been behind some of the biggest bangers to emerge out of the city in the last year. The OVO-affiliated artist has been making bigger moves in the past few months and it seems like a new project could be on the horizon. The rapper emerged on Friday with his latest record, "Moving Different." The rags-to-riches story Smiley conveys portrays his aspirations to provide a better life for his mother while teetering between his former life in Toronto and the cushy rapper lifestyle that he's dreamed about. The matter-of-fact honeyed flow seeps through trembling piano samples and hard-knocking drums.

Smiley's latest release follows April's "In My Zone." Peep the latest from the Toronto rapper below and share your thoughts on the record in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to break bank and then I re'd

I never ran off on the plug, he was my G

I took a brick and then I hop back in the streets

And then I head to LAX to get some peace