The Toronto Raptors are all set to take on the Golden State Warriors in their first appearance in the NBA Finals in franchise history, and while Drake's courtside antics have been a hilarious supplement to the Raptors' run thus far, rock band Smash Mouth has issued a warning to the Canadian rapper to keep his courtside manner in Canada.

Overall, it doesn't seem that the Golden State Warriors are too worried about what Drake is set to bring as he upholds his title as Toronto's most notorious fan, but Smash Mouth recently took to Twitter to tell the Canadian to "sit the FCK down."

They add in a tweet: "That ain't gonna fly in Oakland #GlorifiedMascot!"

They go on to tag Bay Area soldier E40 in their post in an unlikely move to get the West Coast rapper to chime in on their public service announcement.

Considering Smash mouth's waning popularity in recent years there's not quite any telling on how much weight this warning actually holds. Nonetheless, it' a preview to the tensions set in motion as the Raptors and the Warriors face off in what will be Golden State's fifth straight appearance in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 kicks off on Thursday (May 30th).