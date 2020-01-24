Slum Village's T3 Releases "Mr. Fantastic"

Founding member of legendary Detroit group Slum Village, T3, has released a brand new project, Mr. Fantastic. The rapper's latest project was led with the single "Relax" ft. Illa J and Frank Nitt. The EP also includes appearances from Lake, Baatin, Dank, and Botni Applebum. With Ruckazoid and Teeko holding down the production entirely, T3 continues to hold the high standard with her bars on the project.

"Working with Teeko and Ruckazoid was amazing. It was like when I first heard their production I felt like it was tailor-made for me in a sense. Songs came together quickly. When me and Ruck talked later I found out that he had previously worked with Baatin. Imagine the odds. Some guys I found on the internet randomly... almost seems like it was meant to be. My favorite track is Mr. fantastic featuring Baatin. I wanted to set off this project by paying homage to Dilla And Baatin. I alway rep the Slum brand wherever I go," he said in a statement.