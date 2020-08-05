mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slug & Murs Tease New Felt Project With "Name In Ya Mouth"

Aron A.
August 04, 2020 21:08
Murs & Slug announce tease a new Felt project.


The underground rejoice! Slug and Murs are preparing the fourth installment in their collaborative series as Felt. Since the release of 2002's Felt: A Tribute to Christina Ricci, fans have been eager to hear new music from the duo. It produced two more projects -- one produced by Atmosphere's Ant and another produced entirely by Aesop Rock -- with a fourth project seemingly on the way. The pair came through today with their new single, "Name In Ya Mouth." With a grimey beat backing them, Murs and Slug flex their lyrical prowess and smooth flow. 

Murs and Slug shared the news of the new single earlier today with the caption, "F-E-L-T-4-U." Their latest single was produced by Ant, once again. 

Check out the latest offering from Felt below.

Quotable Lyrics
Sometimes, I feel like life got my Gridlock'd
Like Tupac mixed with Tim Roth, let me live ma
How you doin', hope you livin' swell
Or at the least you got ya people out the pits of hell
Carve my name into the wall inside that wishin' well
And when it comes you in the cuts, that was that shit you felt

Murs
